Are you feeling stressed or overwhelmed?

As the pandemic continues into its second year, more Americans are struggling with increased rates of anxiety, depression and insomnia. The demand for mental health care is higher than ever. Kaiser Permanente’s Dr. Heidi Meyer joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share tell-tale signs of anxiety and lifestyle choices we can make to preserve our mental and emotional well-being.

“People will come in and they’ll say I can’t shut my brain off. I feel kind of jittery all the time,” said Meyer. “Insomnia is the main symptom of anxiety. Some people also note that they’re having mood swings, maybe crying for no reason, getting angry for no reason, and a lack of focus.”

In addition to these internal, symptoms, Meyer says she has treated patients whose physical symptoms included headache, heartburn, palpitations, chest pressure, even chest pain. These can all be signs of anxiety.

“If you’re having any of these symptoms and you feel like it’s affecting your life for any period of time, I would say greater than two weeks, you really need to seek care so that we can tease out which issues are truly something that need a work up and which issues maybe really need a conversation about mental health and self-care,” Meyer advised.

