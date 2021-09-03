Are you Missing Out On Savings?

Lock in low mortgage refinance rates while they last. The segment is sponsored by The Home Loan Arranger

A surprising number of Americans are missing out on the opportunity to save thousands. A recent Bankrate survey revealed that roughly eight out of ten homeowners with a mortgage have not refinanced. And a quarter of those surveyed don’t even know the interest rate they’re paying on that mortgage. Jason M. Ruedy, President of the Home Loan Arranger, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to break down why there’s never been a better time to consider a refinance.

With mortgage rates at 1.99% for a 15-year fixed term and 2.625% for a 30-year term, it makes sense to explore your options. Timing is critical to lock in those rates.

“I have been in the mortgage business for 28 years and I have never seen mortgage rates this low,” said Ruedy. “It is an opportunity for homeowners to seize the moment, take the lowest interest rates we’ve ever seen, reduce your monthly mortgage payment and save a ton of money in interest.”

You could also pay your home off faster. Even a half a point could make a difference.

“We can do a no cost refinance with zero lender closing cost rolled into the transaction,” said Ruedy. “It’s a win-win for the homeowner.”

Ruedy says that 99% of files in his office today are getting appraisal waivers. It allows the Home Loan Arranger to close the loan in as fast as 10 business days and can save the homeowner up to two mortgage payments.

First mortgage payment could be due June 1. The Home Loan Arranger is local, A+ rating with the BBB and one of California’s premier mortgage lenders.

