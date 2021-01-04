Baalbek Reborn: A virtual journey like no other

Explore Baalbek Reborn! Sponsored by Flyover Zone, German Archeological Institute, and Lebanese Ministry of Culture.

Have you ever wanted to travel back in time?

Well now you can, thanks to an innovative virtual reality experience featuring one of the world’s most treasured ruins.

Travel Expert Laura Begley Bloom joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share a unique opportunity to experience a virtual journey like no other to explore ancient ruins and monuments of ancient Heliopolis.

See monuments as they looked in the third century and spaces off limits to visitors in Baalbek Reborn!

