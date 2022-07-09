Back to School, Back to Health

SAN DIEGO — A new school year is the perfect time to get back into a healthy routine. Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Patricia Bannan joins our Laura Cavanaugh with some simple and delicious recipes that the family will love.

From a pomegranate cocoa pick-me-up to fuel you throughout the day to a perfect, guilt-free, portable protein snack and beyond, Bannan, who is also the author of “From Burnout to Balance,” shares her secret to healthy supercharged swaps, integrating Wonderful ingredients.

Fueling your family with healthy foods, drinks, and antioxidants is your best offense and defense all year long. POM Wonderful 100-percent pomegranate juice is a healthy fridge staple and a simple, delicious way to fuel your family with antioxidants. Wonderful Pistachios are a good source of protein, and come in new bold flavors to keep better-for-you snacking interesting, like Wonderful Pistachios No Shells BBQ and Sea Salt & Vinegar. In fact, Pistachios are the only good source of protein among popular snack nuts, with more than 10% of the daily value for protein per serving.