Back-to-School Success Starts with Healthy Routines

SAN DIEGO — As summer comes to a close and the kids head back to school, it can be both an exciting and stressful time of year with families juggling new schedules. To help with the transition, Registered Dietitian, Nutritionist and author of “From Burnout to Balance” Patricia Bannan joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share easy, tasty and healthy recipes to help promote balance and well-being with new organic Moon Milks from Clover Sonoma.
Clover Sonoma’s organic Moon Milks are as delicious as they are relaxing. The flavor profiles of Moon Milk – Golden Moon (Ginger Turmeric), Pink Moon (Cherry Berry Hibiscus) and Blue Moon (Blueberry Lavender), are infused with soothing botanicals to promote relaxation and wellness throughout the day. They can be enjoyed cold, warm or in a variety of recipes.
Any time you can integrate healthy ingredients with powerful benefits into your routine, that’s a win.
Learn more at www.cloverthemoon.com
Sponsored by: Clover Sonoma