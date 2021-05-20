Be a source of hope, be a lifeline

Become a resource parent today. Sponsored by County of San Diego HHSA

Thousands of children in San Diego are currently waiting for a safe, loving, permanent place to call home. While each child is unique, they have all experienced some degree of trauma. And that’s where resource parents step in to help support those kids and mend families.

May is National Foster Care Month, a time to raise awareness about the many ways our community can support foster children. Emma Tidmore and Arleth Rubio join our Laura Cavanaugh to share ways we can all step up to make a difference.

As a longtime foster and adoptive parent, Emma Tidmore has fostered 50 children over the last 20 years. She works with foster children, families and parents, providing support to help them in their journey toward reunification with birth parents.

“What fulfills my heart is seeing the whole reunification come to full circle,” said Tidmore. “Moms or the parents are in treatment, in rehab, in domestic violence classes. By keeping the communication lines open with the birth parents through visits, through phone calls, meeting them at the park with their kids or going out to lunch with them, it’s an incentive for them to continue with their program so the reunification can happen sooner.”

The goal of fostering has always been to create the best possible opportunity for children to feel loved, accepted and secure.. And in order to provide that excellent parenting, the Quality Parent Initiative has really come to transform child welfare services. The QPI prioritizes relationships and brings all caregivers in the child’s life together. They work collaboratively to meet the needs of the child and make connections.

“Sometimes it can be the school teacher, the therapists, the doctors, the counselors. It really does take a whole village to provide that excellent parenting for children,” said Arleth Rubio of the County of San Diego. “We know that if we work together, children in foster care will thrive.”

The San Diego County Foster Parent Association has also been a lifeline, offering backpacks with back-to-school supplies, birthday gifts, clothing, baby items. They welcome donated items to serve the kids.

To help donate your time, talent or treasure to benefit foster children in San Diego County, call (619) 579-4900.

If you have a strong desire to make a positive difference in the life of a child and help them prepare for a brighter future, open your home and open your heart.

To learn more about becoming a resource parent, call 1-877-792-KIDS or log on to sandiegofosterkids.com