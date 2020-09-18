San Diego homeowners are capitalizing on record-low mortgage rates with the Home Loan Arranger

With the uncertainty in the economy due to the COVID crisis, one silver lining has been mortgage rates tumbling to near record lows. Those historically low mortgage rates have San Diego homeowners looking to refinance. Jason M. Ruedy, President of The Home Loan Arranger, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to break down the big mortgage news that will be affecting refinances across the country in just weeks.

The Home Loan Arranger reports that 98-percent of the loans currently in the pipeline are receiving appraisal waivers, which saves the borrowers money and helps the loan close faster. Jason Ruedy says loans can be customized to whatever term works for the homeowner. Your loan can close in as fast as 10 business days. You could skip up to two mortgage payments. Refinance now and your first payment won’t be due until December 1, 2020. That new refinance could result in life-changing money and trim years off the life of your loan. Find out how Jason can help you lock in those low rates. The Home Loan Arranger is one of California’s premier mortgage lenders, local and accredited with the Better Business Bureau. Call today or log on to thehomeloanarranger.com