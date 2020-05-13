Buying or selling a home during COVID?

Top video marketing expert ensures safety, serves clients with virtual home showings. Sponsored by Team Amber Anderson

San Diego’s housing market was booming prior to the pandemic. While real estate has stayed essential, the Coronavirus has forced us to change how we gather and interact. It’s also shifted the way people are doing business, buying and selling homes. It might seem challenging to some, but not for Amber Anderson, one of

San Diego’s leading real estate agents who specializes in video marketing.

Luxury realtor Amber Anderson joins our Laura Cavanaugh to talk about the C.A.R. COVID protocols she has implemented to ensure the safety of buyers and sellers, as well as how she is empowering buyers and sellers with virtual home tours, open houses and showings.

With the help of the Fed slashing interest rates, Anderson shares her insight into which listings are moving, current demand, pricing trends and who is poised to buy in this current housing climate. Amber Anderson was named one of the Top Real Estate Teams by the San Diego Business Journal. While Anderson helps her clients remain socially distant, she ensures their listings stay globally connected through her unique access and expertise in video marketing.

To learn more about how Amber Anderson can help you with your real estate needs and market your home globally, visit her website and download a free buyer and seller guide.

