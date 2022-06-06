Spotlight on cancer detection, essential screenings, cutting-edge treatments

The risk factors, screenings and cutting-edge treatments available at the Palomar Health Cancer Institute. Sponsored by Palomar Health

SAN DIEGO — June is National Cancer Survivor Month, a time dedicated to celebrating the nearly 17 million Americans who have bravely battled cancer and those who are currently in treatment. Dr. Hardeep Phull, Director of Medical Oncology for Palomar Health, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share what you need to know about risk factors, screenings and cutting-edge treatments available at the Palomar Health Cancer Institute.

Thanks to advances in research, more survivors are living through and beyond their diagnosis. Check out the recommended screenings for men and women to ultimately increase your chances for survival.

Palomar Health provides a tailored treatment plan using the latest cancer-killing technology to match each patient’s needs, providing expert care, support and hope every step of the way.

