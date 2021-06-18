Carlsbad is Calling

Adventure awaits at Carlsbad Lagoon, the perfect place for the entire family. Sponsored by Visit Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Do you need a break from it all - a chance to escape, recharge and dive into some fun with family and friends? Carlsbad has something for everybody.

Carlsbad is the hidden gem of Southern California. Conveniently located 40 minutes north of San Diego, it’s an easy tank of gas getaway or a train ride from the Los Angeles or Orange County area. From stunning five-star resorts to beachfront hotels within walking distance of shopping, dining and the beach, you’ll always feel right at home. Southern California’s premier coastal destination comes with more than seven miles of beaches, the most outdoor space and trails in all of San Diego and tranquil lagoons to explore.

North County’s Carlsbad Lagoon is one of Carlsbad’s best-kept secrets, a sanctuary for nature lovers and a favorite spot for those who love adventure.

“We try to make it a place where it’s fun for everyone,” said Josh Cantor, CEO of California Watersports. “We’ve got kayaks, paddleboards, Aquacycles.”

California Watersports boasts a fleet of power and passive rental watercrafts, providing countless ways to soak in the sun and immerse yourself in fun whatever your speed.

“We have mini boats, CraigCats, pontoon boats and our powerboats that are super popular for people to rent and get out there and really enjoy the water,” said Cantor.

If comfort is more your vibe, try cruising on the electric Funcat or paddling on one of their Swan Pedal Boat Rentals.

“We actually pride ourselves in being a spot for the whole family,” added Cantor.

Visitors can also rent a small or large area to spend the day lounging on their private beach. From safe and relaxing family fun on the water to action-packed adventures, add water sport activities to the growing list of why Carlsbad should be your next staycation getaway.

