Celebrate American Cheese Month with Top Chef Winner Chef Joe Flamm

Chef Joe Flamm dishes on American Cheese Month. Sponsored by Wisconsin Cheese

May is American Cheese Month, a tribute to one of the world’s most popular and versatile foods. The dairy state is leading the way, with Wisconsin celebrating its 180th Anniversary of cheesemaking.

One of the top Italian chefs in the nation, Bravo’s winner of Top Chef Season 15, Chef Joe Flamm, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share tasty tips, his favorite pairings and some especially cheesy recipes.

“Wisconsin takes cheese very seriously. They’ve been making cheese longer than they’ve been a state,” said Flamm. “It’s one of the only places outside of Switzerland where you can actually become a Master Cheesemaker.”

Flamm also shares a few dishes from his new restaurant Rose Mary. His long-awaited, Italian-Croatian restaurant finally launched in April in Chicago.

For all these recipes and more information, visit www.wisconsincheese.com