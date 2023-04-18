Celebrate Earth Week

Planet-Friendly Picks that Care for You and Mother Earth Sponsored by: theHAUTEbar

SAN DIEGO — Earth Week is a time to celebrate our planet. It’s also a time to find better ways to take care of the environment and the precious place we call home. Trends Expert Heather Smith of theHAUTEbar.com joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share her picks for sustainable brands that care for you and Mother Earth.

Guayaki’s Organic Yerba Mate in Peach Revival is a refreshing, low-sugar caffeinated beverage. Guayaki is a Certified B Corp, which means they use their business as a force for good. Each purchase contributes to and positively impacts their regenerative business model. Learn more at www.guayaki.com

For phenomenally vegan cheese and butter, Miyoko’s Creamery products are made from cashew milk. By being plant-based, they use 98% less greenhouse gases than traditional dairy. The butter and cheese taste like the real thing, but they don’t have the additives of traditional dairy. Miyoko’s Creamery products are available at Target, Walmart and Whole Foods.

For more information, visit www.miyokos.com

Another way to reduce your carbon footprint is through renewable energy sources like solar solutions. Solar-powered means cleaner living. The Jackery 1500 Pro Solar Generator is power on-the-go. It can power up eight different devices and stay powered up on adventures, at sporting events, even at home. Jackery is currently offering Earth Month Deals. Check them out at www.jackery.com

It is travel season. As many are embracing travel once again, they will need convenient and colorful luggage. The Calpak Terra Collection is stylish,

eco-friendly gear at its finest. The bags are made using recycled ripstop polyester. The carry-on bag is made with 27 recycled plastic bottles.

Explore the Calpak Terra Collection at www.calpaktravel.com