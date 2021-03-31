Celebrate National Ferret Day with 'My Name Is Musky'

Empowering reads for kids that promote humane education

Ferrets may not be as popular as dogs or cats, but they certainly have some devoted fans. The tiny, furry creatures are smart, adorable and mischievous animals who love to sleep and play. And they have such a fan following that this Friday, April 2 marks National Ferret Day.

As a retired Animal Cruelty Officer, Matty Giuliano came across an abandoned ferret with a heart of gold and fell in love. He wanted to share the message of our shared responsibility to care for animals and not abandon them. So he wrote a children’s book about it. Inspired by a true story, Giuliano wrote My Name Is Musky! KidLit lover John Masiulionis joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share an Empowering Read for Kids that promotes humane education. They go inside the pages of My Name Is Musky!

This Empowering Read for Kids promotes respect for all living things and teaches little ones to celebrate unexpected blessings. It also contains fun facts about ferrets. Did you know that ferrets are so smart that they can learn their name and come when called? And they are so tiny that when they are born, ferrets can fit inside a teaspoon. While ferret ownership is prohibited in California, ferret fans argue that they are entertaining little clowns who will steal your heart, among other things.

