Celebrate Spooky Season

SAN DIEGO — Spooky season is just around the corner. And for families looking for creative ways to get in the spirit and celebrate Halloween in a safe and affordable way, we’ve got a spooktacular option for you all month long.

Chuck E. Cheese is serving up Halloween magic all season long. Sherri Landry, Fun Expert and Chief Marketing Officer of CEC Entertainment, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share all the details for an eerie-sistibly good time.

Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular is back this year from September 19 through October 31. From a Halloween haunted dance party and a special Monster Menu to free candy and free game play, Chuck E. Cheese is pulling out all the stops.

“It gives kids and families an opportunity to celebrate not just one day, but for six weeks of spooky fun,” said Landry.

Their Monster Menu includes a special pumpkin-shaped pepperoni pizza and slime desserts. Chuck E. Cheese is also giving out free candy to kids as part of their immersive Halloween experience.

The goal is for families to have a season of fun.

“This season kids, when they come in costume, get bonus play points plus free play time just for being a kid and showing up in costume,” said Landry.

For more information, visit www.chuckecheese.com/bootacular

For families wanting to host a Halloween party without the mess, you can book your Halloween party online and bring all of your little ghouls and goblins, dance with Chuck E. Cheese, go trick-or-treating and make this the best Halloween ever with Boo-tacular.