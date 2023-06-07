Celebrate summer with a Denver vacation to remember | Adventures to take your level of fun to new heights this summer

Travel Expert Jennifer Weatherhead joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share why there’s no better place to soak up summer than in Denver. Sponsored by: Visit Denver

DENVER — Are you looking to get away this summer? Choosing the perfect travel destination, a place where you can explore and make meaningful memories, can be challenging.

Travel Expert Jennifer Weatherhead joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share why there’s no better place to soak up summer than in Denver.

Whether you’re taking in Rocky Mountain views from a rooftop patio or attending a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, there’s nothing like summer in the Mile High City.

As you plan your summer escape, you want to find a location where there’s a little something for everyone – good food, entertainment and some adventure.

“Denver has the best of urban and outdoor experiences,” said Weatherhead. “Denver and the nearby Rocky Mountains are a treasure trove of outdoor activities year-round.”



Denver makes the perfect base camp for all of your magical mountain adventures, including cycling, kayaking, fly fishing and mountain climbing. With 300 days of sunshine each year, the vibrant city boasts brilliant blue skies, breathtaking Rocky Mountain views, as well as a thriving cultural and food scene. It is a spectacular playground for families, couples and adventurers.

The Mile High City has a thriving arts and culture scene with many world-class museums. Denver’s summer festival season is popping – from the Five Points Jazz Fest and Cherry Creek Arts Festival to the Black Arts Festival.

If you’re ready to make Rocky Mountain memories, plan your next trip. Head over to www.visitdenver.com