Celebrate the Season with the San Diego Loyal Soccer Club

Win Free Tickets and Gear and Cheer the SD Loyal on to Victory. Sponsored by San Diego Loyal

After a promising inaugural season that made national headlines, the San Diego Loyal are back and gearing up for the 2021 season. Director of Marketing, Jesse Beltran, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to talk about how the roster is shaping up with the latest signings, when fans can see live professional soccer action again and a chance to win free SD Loyal match tickets and gear.

Local soccer fans are anxiously awaiting the time when they can safely see live action on the pitch at Torero Stadium again. Right now fans can lock in season ticket membership for as little as $50. Season ticket holders would be the first to gain access if Covid restrictions limit the number of fans in the stands.

The San Diego Loyal has also just opened up their team store, The Shop, in Mission Valley featuring plenty of on trend gear.

The store is located at 655 Camino de la Reina and is open Monday through Saturday 11am – 7pm for fans to get holiday gifts. You can also browse the most popular team gear at www.sdloyal.com/shop . The store is taking all Covid safety precautions. You can also buy online and pick up in store.

The San Diego Loyal and KFMB-TV are teaming up for an exciting giveaway going on right now. Celebrate the season and win free SD Loyal tickets and merchandise.

Enter to win our Grand Prize. One Grand Prize winner will receive a $500 mini shopping spree in a gift card to The Shop. They will also receive two five-match ticket memberships for the 2021 SD Loyal season. ARV is $680.00 Five First Prize winners will each win a pair of 2021 single-game tickets and a $50.00 gift card to The Shop. ARV is $100.00

To enter and for complete rules and prize descriptions, go to cbs8.com/loyal. The sweepstakes ends on January 3.

