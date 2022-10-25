Cheers to Autumn! Creative Cocktail Recipes to Give You All of the Fall Feels

Fall is in full swing. And you know what that means... fall cocktails! Sponsored by Taylor Made Productions

SAN DIEGO — Fall is in full swing. And you know what that means – fall cocktails. Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn joins our Laura Cavanaugh to serve up cocktails packed with autumn flavors for your next seasonal soiree.

When autumn hits, we start to crave all of those fall flavors – pumpkin, apple, pomegranate, hot toddies. Why not try some of these beverage options that will wow your guests and keep you cozy on an autumn evening.

Zahn says skip the hot toddy and try a hot gin and tonic with Sipsmith Gin.

“They’ve created a delicious, hand-crafted gin that has won a ton of awards,” said Zahn. “It’s actually sustainably made. They’ve achieved Certified B Corp, which is all about being better for mother nature.”

You can also infuse Sipsmith Gin into a negroni or a bees knees.

If you want to keep the cocktails cool, but still make it seasonal, why not try a Pumpkin Old Fashioned with Legent Bourbon.

Signature cocktails can make a seasonal gathering. But if your mixology game is not quite up to par, Zahn has the perfect solution – On the Rocks Cocktails.

These are delicious craft cocktails that are ready to enjoy. All you have to is chill, shake, pour and serve. From Espresso Martinis to Mai Tais and Cosmopolitans, On The Rocks Cocktails make entertaining easy.

Tequila is always on trend. And this time of year, so are pomegranates. Zahn combined the two to create a refreshing cocktail for your fall fiesta.

Zahn created a signature pomegranate margarita with his go-to tequila El Tesoro Tequila, an award-winning, double-distilled tequila created by the Camarena family.

“It’s the treasure of Jalisco. This is 100% estate-grown tequila,” said Zahn. “The agave are grown 6,000 feet above the highlands. So it has some nice floral notes to it and it’s steeped in tradition.”