Empowering reads for kids

Children’s books with heart for Valentine’s month

This Valentine’s Day, as we celebrate love, why not celebrate the love of books? One of the best gifts you can give your family is to help your child fall in love with reading. Reading can strengthen language and concentration skills, even empathy. It can promote relaxation and a sense of escape, which we can appreciate during these times.

Every other week, we’re sharing the latest heart-centered children’s books and rising stars in the KidLit community. KidLit lover John Masiulionis joins our Laura Cavanaugh to take us inside the pages of Joy Resor’s “Designed to Shine! Read Aloud Rhymes for Any Size Heart,” a delightful, award-winning children’s book with heartfelt, empowering messages. He also shares Tamsin Wood’s “Annie Flickerfall and the Heart of Anahi,” a powerful tale of lifelong friendship that teaches kids about love.

You can find and purchase your copy of:

DESIGNED TO SHINE! READ ALOUD RHYMES FOR ANY SIZE HEART

You can find and purchase your copy of:

ANNIE FLICKERFALL AND THE HEART OF ANAHI

EDUCATORS CAN CONNECT FOR A VIRTUAL AUTHOR VISIT IN 2021: