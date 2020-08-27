With summer winding down and the virtual school year ramping up, delicious wholesome food is what many parents are looking to serve up for the family this fall. Lifestyle expert Whitney Bond knows how to cook clean without compromising on quality and flavor. She joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share some end of summer recipes that are quick, easy, and sure to bring everyone to the dinner table.
Want to kick start a cleaner way of eating for the entire family?
Vons and Albertsons are your one-stop-shop for high-quality products. Their exclusive Open Nature line has more than 500 high quality, minimally-processed products that are free from artificial flavors and chemical additives. Whether you're looking for gluten-free, plant-based, high protein, even guilt-free desserts, Vons and Albertsons have you covered.
For more information, visit vons.com/opennature.
Social Media Handle: @vons @albertsons