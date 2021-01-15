Consumer Electronics Show Unveils Hot New Tech

Each year the world’s largest consumer electronics show gives us a glimpse of the future, unveiling the latest high-tech devices. It’s essentially the Super Bowl of consumer technology. But this year’s CES is virtual due to the pandemic. Instead of braving hordes of people in Las Vegas and walking the show floor, this year tech fans can enjoy the show in their comfy sweatpants.
Fortunately, tech expert Lance Ulanoff joins our Laura Cavanaugh to give you a first look at the latest innovations from JBL and hot new tech, entertainment and gaming products hitting the market.
