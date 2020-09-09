One Call a Day | volunteers working to touch base and stay connected with struggling seniors in isolation

This Grandparents Day on September 13, consider joining One Call a Day and connect to the older adults in your life. Sponsored by Cox.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — During these times, we’re reminded that senior citizens are safest at home. But aging adults living at home alone are feeling more isolated than ever.

That prompted Cox to launch a volunteer program to touch base and stay connected with struggling seniors.

Rachel Negretti with Cox joined Laura Cavanaugh to tell us about how that connection, that one phone call a day, can build hope during these critical times and make all the difference in the world. The conversations often result in a meaningful connection for both the seniors and volunteers.

In honor of Grandparents Day on September 13, join Cox to make One Call A Day and connect to the older adults in your life. In times of social distancing, it’s more important than ever to maintain connections and show you care. You can make a difference with just a simple conversation.

See how people are staying connected at theconnectionsproject.com