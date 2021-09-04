Critical shortage of pediatric medicine

SAN DIEGO — The COVID crisis revealed our vulnerability, from a breakdown in PPE supply and testing to vaccination availability. But some hospitals still report one of the most disturbing issues is a critical shortage of essential medicines for children. Dr. Kurt Newman, President and CEO of Children’s National Hospital, and Dr. Eric Edwards, CEO for Phlow, join our Laura Cavanaugh to discuss why some of the top children’s hospitals in the country are teaming up with pharmaceutical manufacturing company Phlow to look for answers and work together toward solutions.