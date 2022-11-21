Crowd-Pleasing Thanksgiving Recipes

Tasty and Supercharged Holiday Sides. Sponsored by: Clover Sonoma

SAN DIEGO — From warm appetizers to mashed potatoes and roasted veggies, crowd-pleasing holiday sides are sure to be the star of any Thanksgiving meal.

Registered Dietitian and author of From Burnout to Balance Patricia Bannan joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share recipes that will help supercharge your side dishes with an extra dose of taste and nutrition.

If you want to elevate typical mashed potatoes and take them to a whole new level, Bannan suggests using Clover Sonoma’s new organic Moon Milk to whip up her signature Mashed Ginger Sweet Potatoes. Clover Sonoma’s Golden Moon Milk is a blend of 2% organic milk, botanicals and spices with relaxation-inducing ingredients.

Getting in your daily recommendation of vegetables will be easy when you add Yogurt Tahini Sauce to your roasted vegetables. The sauce is made using Clover Sonoma’s whole milk Greek yogurt, which provides an excellent source of protein and calcium.

If you’re looking for an appetizer that will be a hit at any party, try Bannan’s recipe for Rosemary Mushroom Crostini. It is easy to make and bursting with rich umami flavor and immune-boosting nutrients.

