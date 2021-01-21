Why Early Child Wellness Visits Matter

If your child is healthy, some parents may choose to postpone their little one’s pediatric wellness visits. But those annual check-ups are not just something to fit into your hectic schedule, they play a critical role in screening and catching emerging health issues, setting your kids up for lifelong wellness. In our current Covid climate, there has been a drop in the number of pediatric appointments. This could be detrimental on so many levels.
Dr. Arethusa Kirk, Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to talk about the importance of child well visits and why delaying visits could put your child at greater risk.
To learn more about recommended visits, schedules and developmental milestones, visit www.uhc.com/childrenswellness