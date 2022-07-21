Early Childhood Literacy Linked to Future Success

San Diego Foundation, Dr. Seuss Foundation Invest in Building Stronger Communities. Sponsored by: San Diego Foundation

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Foundation has been committed to strengthening and building resilient communities. One of the key pillars of their strategic plan is to help with access to high-quality, affordable early education, which is critical to fostering equity of opportunity. The Dr. Seuss Foundation is one of San Diego Foundation’s key philanthropic partners. Jay Hill, the Dr. Seuss Foundation’s Executive Director, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to talk about the foundation’s mission to be a catalyst for improved literacy and learning.

Extensive research from the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress has been done on early childhood development. It confirmed that the patterns of learning in pre-school are closely linked to later achievement. But, according to this same research, in San Diego County, 72% of economically disadvantaged third-graders did not meet language and literacy standards last year.

“Reading by the end of the third grade, reading at third-grade level, is a critical marker and students that accomplish this do well, but those that don’t often don’t graduate from high school and have much poorer outcomes,” said Hill. “So our goal is to get the resources to where they’re needed the most so that we can give everybody a chance to succeed.”

In fact, research from the Annie E. Casey Foundation reveals that one in six children who are not reading proficiently by the third grade tend to fail to graduate from high school on time.

The Dr. Seuss Foundation recently granted $250,000 to support early literacy as part of San Diego Foundation’s early childhood initiative.

San Diego Foundation is partnering with the Dr. Seuss Foundation to ensure a strong foundation for literacy for children in their earliest years, giving away $1.25 million in grants to 21 local non-profits to increase access to quality, affordable early education for young kids ages 0-5 and their families so that every child can enter school ready to learn to read.

Learn more at www.drseussfoundation.org

San Diego Foundation supports non-profits that serve the San Diego community.

For more information, visit www.sdfoundation.org