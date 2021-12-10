Easy fall family recipes

With the kids back in school, we could all use ideas to make family meals and routines a little easier. Top Chef fan favorite Ryan Scott joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share some time-saving tips for making healthy, wow-worthy meals on the grill.

“Not only being a former Top Chef, but I do have two daughters under the age of four which, by the way, turns out to be probably the hardest Top Chef challenge I’ve ever had of my life,” said Scott. “My Daddy/Chef secret in the kitchen is to keep using high quality, clean, pre-prepared ingredients in house always.”