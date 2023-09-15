Back to School, Back to Clean

Steps to Ensure a Higher Level of Clean with Ecolab. Sponsored by Ecolab

SAN DIEGO — September is National Food Safety Education Month, a time to explore ways to promote safe food handling and ways to prevent foodborne illnesses.

Food Network Star, Celebrity Chef and Cookbook Author Chef Tregaye Fraser joins our Laura Cavanaugh to talk about how families can ensure a higher level of clean and be more confident when choosing where they eat, stay, shop and play.

Every day Ecolab experts are working to develop new ways to keep you safer. Their scientists apply the same scientific expertise to helping prevent the spread of infection at hospitals to the places you go every day – places like grocery stores, restaurants, hotels, sports and entertainment venues. The Ecolab Science-Certified program is raising the bar for cleaner, safer environments and working to revolutionize hygiene in local business establishments. From rigorous disinfection and sanitization to regular audits, Ecolab helps to ensure an unmatched level of cleanliness.

When you see the Ecolab Science-Certified seal, you can be confident that businesses are committed to the health and safety of guests and employees. The comprehensive program includes science-based protocols, products, in-depth training and periodic audits.

“It’s reassuring to see the Ecolab Science-Certified seal because it offers peace of mind to let you know that businesses are taking extra precautions to provide a cleaner, safer environment,” said Fraser.

Chef Tregaye’s latest cookbook, Kitchen Conversations with Chef Tregaye Fraser, is out and available anywhere books are sold. And she is also doing a food tour called A Seat at the Table.

Look for the Ecolab seal and know that the establishment is certified clean. For more information on how you and your business can count on a Scientific Clean with Ecolab, visit www.sciencecertified.com