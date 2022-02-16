Empowering reads for kids

Books that support coping, healing, family. Sponsored by PR From the Heart

SAN DIEGO — For nearly two years, families have adapted to challenges caused by the pandemic. From quarantine and remote learning to safety protocols and loss, we’ve all struggled to find normalcy.

In the process, our little ones have experienced their own set of challenges and emotions, from confusion and stress to worry and grief.

KidLit lover John Masiulionis joins our Laura Cavanaugh to go inside the pages of Seth Eliot Santoro’s Finn and the Ferocious Flu, a new children’s book that helps kids cope with changes and navigate through anxiety, adversity and loss. This engaging read helps teach the importance of family and helps children find gratitude and joy amid uncertainty.

“This story helps kids to be able to talk about their emotions and feelings in a safe, healthy and constructive way, also providing a step by step guide for children to be able to move through challenges and to heal from loss so that they can reconnect to their smile on the inside and shine it out for the world to see,” said Masiulionis.

To learn more about PR from the Heart and John's work on behalf of children's authors and children in San Diego, visit www.prfromtheheart.com

