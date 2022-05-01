Empowering Reads for Kids – I Matter

Helping children create a sense of belonging

We all have an instinctive need to connect with others. We deeply long to feel valued and supported. Children who experience a sense of belonging are often more happy, motivated and resilient. KidLit lover John Masiulionis joins our Laura Cavanaugh to dive into the pages of Laquita Bolden’s I Matter, a special children’s book that celebrates family, belonging, self-love and science.

I Matter teaches self-love and STEM education, which is science, technology, engineering and mathematics from the perspectives and real-life experiences of students of color.

It’s a shining example that representation matters and allows students of color to see themselves in science.

“I Matter promotes social, emotional and cognitive learning, while simultaneously giving a voice to the underrepresented populations in the STEM community,” said Masiulionis.

To learn more about Empowered Publicity and John’s work on behalf of children’s authors and children in San Diego, visit www.EmpoweredPublicity.com

FIND AND PURCHASE YOUR COPY OF:

I MATTER

BY LAQUITA BOLDEN

EDUCATORS CAN CONNECT FOR A VIRTUAL AUTHOR VISIT IN 2022

LAQUITA BOLDEN

Instagram @MyLittleScientistLLC

Facebook: @MyLittleScientistLLC