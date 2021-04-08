Empowering reads for kids – Ronnie’s Pool

Books that promote perseverance and develop resilience. Sponsored by Empowered Publicity

How determined are you in achieving your goals? Where some see obstacles as roadblocks, do you see them as opportunities to grow and bounce back? Sticking with a goal, despite setbacks, can be an essential tool for future success.

KidLit lover John Masiulionis joins our Laura Cavanaugh to go inside the pages of Lindsay Ann Fink’s new children’s book Ronnie’s Pool, a delightful summer read that teaches tenacity and promotes the value of hard work, a determined spirit and perseverance.

“Ronnie’s Pool shows little ones that with support from our friends and great teamwork, we can overcome any situation and turn it into something amazing and positive,” said Masiulionis. “We have the power within us to transform our dreams into reality.”

RONNIE’S POOL

BY LINDSAY ANN FINK

EDUCATORS CAN CONNECT FOR A VIRTUAL AUTHOR VISIT IN 2021:

LINDSAY ANN FINK

FB @Lindsay.Fink.988

IG: @Literature_Art_Fun

