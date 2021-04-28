Empowering reads for kids that build courage in times of uncertainty

Exploring the world of middle-grade books. Sponsored by Empowered Publicity

Fantasy books have long been a favorite among middle schoolers. It’s an opportunity for kids to escape and be transported into a different world. Often times the main character is their age, someone with whom youngsters can identify as the magical hero. These books not only capture pre-teen interest, but they can also teach valuable lessons.

Every other week, we’re sharing the latest heart-centered books and shining stars in the KidLit community. KidLit lover John Masiulionis joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share books that enter this exciting world of middle-grade books. Join them as they dive into the pages of Dr. Anthony Manna’s award-winning middle-grade fantasy book Loukas and the Game of Chance, a page-turner that is a hero’s journey of courage and perseverance and a tale of redemption.

LOUKAS AND THE GAME OF CHANCE

BY: DR. ANTHONY MANNA

EDUCATORS CAN CONNECT FOR A VIRTUAL AUTHOR VISIT IN 2021:

To learn more about Empowered Publicity and John’s work on behalf of children’s authors and children in San Diego, visit www.EmpoweredPublicity.com