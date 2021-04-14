x
Empowering Reads for Kids that Embrace our Individual Differences

Special needs pets are among the most challenging for shelters and rescue groups to adopt out. These wonderful pets can often get overlooked by potential adoptive families. In fact, a recent survey reports that those pets can wait four times longer than average to be adopted. Every other week, we’re sharing the latest heart-centered books and shining stars in the KidLit community. KidLit Lover John Masiulionis joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share children’s books that embrace individual differences and celebrate our canine companions.

They dive into the pages of A Home for Sally by Stenetta Anthony and The Little Brown Puppy with Big Paws by Dr. Jena Hinds. These two books with two endearing canine characters help our little ones learn to embrace one another’s differences, while also helping to create a heartfelt connection with special needs pets.

