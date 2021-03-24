Empowering reads for kids that ignite the superhero within

Inside the pages of: the Cherry Larrys Vs. Poison Berry. Sponsored by Empowered Publicity

Most kids think that superheroes are larger-than-life characters with masks, capes and superpowers. But by helping others in need, doing good and living a life of purpose, we have the ability to become real-life superheroes.

Every other week, we’re sharing the latest heart-centered children’s books and shining stars in the KidLit community. KidLit lover John Masiulionis joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share an empowering read that can help inspire little ones to be kind to others and ignite the superhero within. They follow the adventures of two ordinary brothers who set out to make an extraordinary change as they dive into the pages of The Cherry Larrys vs. Poison Berry by Crystal Bussell.

March is National Reading Month, a time to celebrate the joys of reading and to motivate kids to read every day. This Empowering Read for Kids is packed with action, adventure and life lessons. It’s the perfect book for young readers, with a captivating storyline and brilliant illustrations, that will engage, excite and put the fun in fundamental reading.

“Crystal’s debut book helps little ones to expand their mind, their horizons, their vocabulary and really to remember that reading is fun,” said Masiulionis. “I’m sure they’re not going to want to put this book down.”

Crystal Bussell is a wife, mother, postal worker and self-published children’s book author who hails from Michigan. The next installment of her series, The Cherry Larrys: A New Evil Rises, is just around the corner with a kickstarter campaign to support it. Books like these are great reads and valuable resources for parents and educators.

TO FIND AND PURCHASE YOUR COPY OF:

THE CHERRY LARRYS VS. POISON BERRY

BY CRYSTAL BUSSELL

www.BussPubPresents.com

www.Amazon.com

EDUCATORS CAN CONNECT FOR A VIRTUAL AUTHOR VISIT IN 2021:

Crystal Bussell

www.BussPubPresents.com