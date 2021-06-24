Empowering reads for kids that shine a light on friendship

Positive friendships help us develop important life skills, nurture trust and build compassion. Especially for children, they can help foster their sense of belonging and ability to connect with others. Each month, we’re sharing the latest heart-centered books and shining stars in the KidLit community. KidLit lover John Masiulionis joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share books that focus on the importance of friendship.

They dive into the pages of K.A. Mulenga’s Will and His Best Friend Whale and Chuck the Cheetah, two children’s books that depict friendship, what it takes to make a friend and what it means to be one. These Empowering Reads help children to remember that friends can be found in the most unlikely places. They also teach the importance of the responsibility we have to take care of our animals, our oceans and our planet. In addition, these Empowering Reads for Kids teach little ones about humility, as well as winning and losing with grace.