Empowering Reads for Kids – The Race

Books that help little ones overcome challenges

We don’t get to choose the struggles or setbacks we’re dealt in tough times, but we can decide how we face those challenges. Are we courageous and resilient?

Are we prepared to get back up when we get knocked down? KidLit Lover John Masiulionis joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share children’s books that help little ones unlock their power to overcome challenges. They dive into the pages of Lindsay Reiling’s new best-selling children’s book The Race.

The book was written as a tribute to Reiling’s son’s friend Jack, 12 year-old Canadian BMX racer Jack Cerney, who was diagnosed with leukemia. Reiling wrote the book as a source of comfort, hope and support as Jack bravely battles the disease.

“The Race helps and inspires kids to remember that they have the power within themselves to overcome any challenges and obstacles in life,” said Masiulionis.

The book also teaches kids to give back, as 100% of the proceeds of The Race are being donated to the British Columbia Children’s Hospital’s Leukemia Department.

