Empowering reads for kids | KidLit that helps children appreciate nature

SAN DIEGO — Studies show that spending time in nature is linked to less stress, improved moods and better concentration. And kids who feel connected to nature are happier and feel a responsibility to protect the environment. KidLit lover John Masiulionis joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share a series of children’s books that help little ones appreciate nature and the world around them.

Join them as they dive inside the pages of Pearl the Raindrop: The Great Water Cycle Journey and Spencer the Spark: Not All Wildfires Are Bad by Rana Boulos, part of the beautifully-illustrated Nature Speaks Series. These children’s books make earth science accessible to little ones, helping them understand concepts like the water cycle process and natural disasters.

“As a former educator and someone who has truly dedicated her entire life to educating and enriching the lives of children, Rana is sharing her Nature Speaks Series in the hopes of teaching science topics that are currently found in the school curriculum in a fun, simplified and engaging way,” said Masiulionis.

