Empowering Summer Reads

SAN DIEGO — Studies have shown that a child’s sense of belonging and connection at school is linked to their level of engagement, motivation and success as learners.

Celebrating differences helps little ones understand and appreciate each other better, cultivating empathy and kindness.

In this edition of Empowering Reads for Kids, Kidlit lover John Masiulionis joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share children’s books that help strengthen social connections and celebrate inclusion. They go inside the pages of Jim Price’s Adventures of Harold from the Hood , a children social skill building series.

The first installment of the series, A Trip to the Park, addresses the challenging experience of trying to make new friends and celebrates differences and what makes each of us unique. The second installment of the series, Friends Like Different Things, reminds readers that if you open your mind to trying new things, you will find that you have a lot more in common with others than you think, which can create some new friendships along the way.

“This series helps children to learn the necessary social skills to build healthy, long-lasting connections with others that can truly last a lifetime,” said Masiulionis. “Jim’s books also help little ones to understand how our actions and how our words can impact others in social interactions, thus focusing on the need to be more compassionate, empathic, understanding and to help make the best choices possible.”

