Train for a Future in Healthcare, EMT Training Program Can Accelerate Your Career in Weeks

As the health care sector continues to boom, EMTs and paramedics are in high demand.

As the health care sector continues to boom, EMTs and paramedics are in high demand. They are on the frontlines, stepping in on someone’s worst day to provide them with compassion. Jack Goodwin leads the EMT Training Program at U.S. Colleges. He joins Laura Cavanaugh to break down the benefits of training and the variety of career pathways those skills can open up.

Here in California, there is a growing demand for EMTs, but also a significant need for entry-level positions where EMT training can give you an advantage over other applicants, like firefighting, law enforcement and hospital emergency technicians.

U.S. Colleges has been providing health care career training in Southern California for more than 20 years.

They have five locations, including right here in San Diego. U.S. Colleges focus on short-term programs that certify students as medical practitioners. It’s unique because within weeks you can be out in the world getting a job from what you just learned. U.S. Colleges offers a nine-week EMT training program at their San Diego Campus. The school offers morning, afternoon and evening classes with flexible tuition options. And with ongoing enrollment, with classes starting every month, there is no better time to start.

With wildfires raging across the west coast and with the Covid-19 crisis, it emphasizes the need for more frontline heroes.

“Everybody that works in healthcare that contributes to helping another person in their time of need is a hero. And right now we have a huge demand for that,” says Jack Goodwin, EMT Program Director for U.S. Colleges.