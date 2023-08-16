End of Summer Must-Haves | All You Need to Make Your Next Soiree Sizzle

Don Q is a family-owned Puerto Rican distillery that has been around for more than 158 years. Sponsored by: Taylor Made Productions

Summer is in full swing. And you know what that means – BBQs, parties and summer soirees. Entertaining Expert Paul Zahn joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share his picks and end of summer must-haves.

Did you know that August 16 is National Rum Day? Whether you want to toast with a Rum Runner and a Mojito, a Dark and Stormy or a Daiquiri, Don Q Rum is a rum for every taste.

Don Q is a family-owned Puerto Rican distillery that has been around for more than 158 years. Did you know that Don Q Rum was used when the very first pina colada was created at San Juan’s Caribe Hilton back in 1954?

Try crafting a delicious, tropical pina colada with their aged Don Q Rum Reserva 7. For more information and recipes, visit www.donq.com

No matter what you love to serve at a party, there is a cheese to make it shine. If you’re looking for the perfect pairing, try building a delicious mezze board using Wisconsin Cheeses. Did you know that Wisconsin Cheeses have won more awards than any other state or country in the world?

Look for the Proudly Wisconsin Cheese labels when shopping for your cheese needs. And for more ideas and recipes, head over to www.wisconsincheese.com

You can’t have a cookout without burgers. Name a more iconic duo than bourbon and burgers. We’ll wait. Pair your burger with Three Chord Bourbon. It is a perfect bourbon to drink on its own, but try it in a Watermelon Splash. It will be a smash at your party.

Three Chord Bourbon was created by Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Famer Neil Giraldo, who is currently on tour with his wife, Pat Benata,r and Pink. It was created by musicians to support musicians, helping emerging musicians. For more information, visit www.threechordbourbon.com

If you really want to shake things up, top off the party with the perfect adult dessert using Mozart Chocolate Cream Liqueur. It is handcrafted with natural ingredients, gluten-free, creamy, light and delicious. Create over-the-top dessert choctails, including boozy milkshakes, and experience the chocolate sensation.

Find more information and pick up your bottle at www.reservebar.com