SAN DIEGO — If you’re looking for ways to celebrate with your sweetheart or impress that special someone this Valentine’s week, we have a magical date night you won’t forget. City Cruises San Diego is inviting you to come aboard their luxury yacht for an elegant twilight dinner cruise to dine, dance, sip champagne and enjoy spectacular views of the San Diego Bay right underneath the stars. Our Laura Cavanaugh takes you aboard for a sneak peek.