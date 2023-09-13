Ensuring Equal Access to Justice | Legal Aid Society Provides Free Legal Help to Low-Income San Diegans

For more than 100 years, Legal Aid Society has been the largest provider of free legal services in San Diego County to low-income San Diegans. Sponsored by: SDG&E

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Constitution guarantees us the right to counsel in a criminal case if we cannot afford an attorney. But, in most civil cases, there is no right to legal representation.

Especially when it comes to issues like housing, healthcare and family law, that can have a profound effect on a person’s life and finances. Legal Aid Society of San Diego’s Chief Operating Officer Joanne Franciscus joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share how the nonprofit is working to ensure equal access to justice for all San Diegans.

For more than 100 years, Legal Aid Society has been the largest provider of free legal services in San Diego County to low-income San Diegans. Their team of attorneys help in areas that are critical to an individual’s well-being, support and counsel with fair housing, disability, social security, healthcare, family law, immigration and education rights. Last year, Legal Aid Society helped more than 21,000 households with direct legal assistance.

“We field approximately 100,000 calls a year and still there’s an unmet need,” said Franciscus.

Legal Aid Society of San Diego is often a safety net and the last line of defense for people facing homelessness. It just takes one financial setback, a job loss, an unexpected medical bill or car breakdown that can set in motion a catastrophic series of events that can threaten housing and stability.

San Diego Gas & Electric noticed the nonprofit’s remarkable community work and awarded Legal Aid Society a $250,000 grant from the SDG&E Community Assistance Fund.

“Thanks to this generous grant we’ll be able to expand case management services and provide emergency flex funds to our housing clients who are otherwise facing eviction and possible homelessness,” said Franciscus.

To learn more about Legal Aid Society of San Diego and to support, call 877-LEGAL AID (877-534-2524) or visit www.lassd.org

And to learn more about how SDG&E is powering positive change and for a full list of the grant recipients, visit www.sdge.com/community