Every Drop Counts: Make Water Conservation a Way of Life

Save Water with Smart Garden Choices and California Native Plants. Sponsored by Save Our Water

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — While 2023 rains brought a record amount of water to California, experts say the Golden State is still facing a hotter, drier future. It will take more than a single wet year for California to fully recover from the three driest years ever recorded in state history. Something as simple as changing the way we garden and landscape can have a huge impact. Did you know that up to 60% of the water that Californians use is for outdoor use?

By cutting back on watering the yard and planting local water-wise plants, residents can conserve water. Dr. Jun Bando, Executive Director of the California Native Plant Society, and Kate Hayes, Design Principal and Landscape Architect of Sacramento-based Miridae, join our Laura Cavanaugh to share tips to transform your yard and conserve water with ease.

There are water-wise landscapes to fit every style and budget. Water-wise yards and gardens can be diverse, functional and beautiful spaces.

“My first recommendation is to start small. Pick a sunny patch in your yard or your entry way,” said Hayes.

Visit the website www.bloomcalifornia.org where you can get a list of native plants and find out where to buy those plants at local nurseries. Hayes also recommends visiting the website www.calscape.org. There you can type in your exact address and it will give you a list of localized, native plant species for you to use in your project.

Bando offers three key tips to get started. First, plant ahead of the rainy season, but plan now. Late fall and early winter are the best time to plant. Second, choose the right plants for your location and build a custom list that reflects what is likely to thrive in your yard. Third, aim for a mix of plant types and hardscaping.

“Think about shrubs and sculptural plants for year-round interest, annual wildflowers can provide fun color and fragrance and trees, of course, provide both shade and habitat,” said Bando. “Walkways, borders, sitting areas also can provide both form and space for you to enjoy your garden.”

These water-wise wonders are not only beautiful year-round, but also a great resource for birds, bees and butterflies. Using California native plants and water-wise flowers in your garden allows your landscaping to go from surviving to thriving.

Local water agencies across California are offering generous water rebates, which can include irrigation devices and design assistance programs.

Every drop counts. Together our actions can add up to a better future.

To learn more, visit: