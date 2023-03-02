Explore and Discover San Diego’s Iconic Museums | Half-Off Admission During February’s San Diego Museum Month

It is 28 days of family fun or even a date night. Discover art, culture, science and explore San Diego’s iconic museums all through the month of February.

SAN DIEGO — Since Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this Groundhog’s Day, he forecasted six more weeks of winter. What better way is there to spend some of that time than to check out San Diego Museum Month, offering half price admission at more than 60 participating museums, aquariums, gardens, historic sites and zoos.

You can start by picking up a half off pass at any public library in San Diego County or go online and download a Museum Month Digital Pass on your phone.