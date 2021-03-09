Fall in to Carlsbad | Escape to luxury, adventure and family fun

As you begin to create your “Fall Bucket List,” why not fall into Carlsbad? Sponsored by Visit Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. — September is a bit of a sweet spot in Southern California where you can enjoy the best of both worlds. You can savor sunny beach weather along the coast, but fall is definitely in the air with pumpkin patches, farmers' markets and corn mazes. As you begin to create your “Fall Bucket List,” why not fall into Carlsbad? Our Laura Cavanaugh explores all of the outdoor activities and amenities to enjoy while staying at Carlsbad’s Sheraton Resort & Spa and Westin Resort & Spa. She shows us why it’s the perfect spot for a fun, family getaway, a relaxing couples vacation, even a girls trip.

Fall in Carlsbad is pretty magical. With the kids going back to school, the beaches are more open. While you may not need to channel the flannel, the weather along the coast is still ideal for golf, watersports on the lagoon, surfing, dining, just a little something for everybody.

“We are right in the middle of everything,” said Rachel Haik, Marketing Manager at the resorts. “We have the outlet mall nearby, the golf course just behind us. There’s seven miles of beaches right next door.”

Escape to luxury and adventure at the Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa and the Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa. The expansive resort offers stunning views of the Carlsbad coastline. Centrally located in close proximity to the heart of Carlsbad, the property is a great home base to explore. The resorts are located near some of the best things to do in North County, including the Crossings Carlsbad golf course, The Carlsbad Premium Outlets, The Carlsbad Flower Fields and Carlsbad State Beach.

“There is so much to explore. We have a trolley service that will actually take you to the beach and to the outlets that are nearby. And it’s free for all of our guests to use,” said Haik.

Enjoy a day in the sun at Carlsbad State Beach or relax at the resort-style pools. You can enjoy poolside dining while the kiddos get their fill of swimming and the Sheraton’s epic water slide. With multiple restaurants on property, including 7 Mile Kitchen and 20Twenty, you’ll be sure to find something to satisfy your appetite.

And if you want to indulge your mind, body and soul, there are plenty of opportunities to pamper yourself and unwind. Retreat to luxury at the newly re-opened Ocean Pearl Spa. The Westin partners with Al Fresko for pre-curated luxury experiences, like luxury cabanas with grazing boards and bubbly. Treat yourself or that special someone to a romantic evening, a memorable moment, maybe even a proposal.

The Westin caters to its canine clientele, rolling out the red carpet for its four-legged guests and two-legged guests alike, pampering pooches with luxurious custom Heavenly beds, food bowls and exclusive pet amenities.

“You can create countless memories with your family here. We have a water slide that is very popular with the kids,” said Haik. “We are also steps away from Legoland where we have a private entrance, which is a huge hit with the little ones.

The private Legoland entrance is exclusive to all guests of the resorts.

There are plenty of opportunities to enjoy fall-themed fun with your family on property, as well as just minutes away from the campus. A visit to the Carlsbad Strawberry Company in the fall is a trifecta of fun. From exploring a giant corn maze and shooting an apple cannon to tractor rides through the pumpkin patch, your family can create harvest memories that will last a lifetime.

Start carving out memories in Carlsbad this Fall. Visit carlsbadiscalling.com.