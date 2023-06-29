Feel more confident with a beautiful smile | Get back to living again with same day, full mouth dental implant solutions

Dental implants may be just the solution to help you live your best life. Sponsored by: Advanced Dental Implant Center

SAN DIEGO — When you feel confident, one of the best ways you can show it is with a big, beautiful smile. But for those who suffer with severe dental issues, things like poor bone health, discomfort, poorly-fitting dentures, the doctors at Advanced Dental Implant Center of San Diego want you to know that there is hope to restore your smile and your joy of eating so you can get back to living again.

Patient John McVey sits down with us about his journey to get his smile back and how his experience has fundamentally changes his life.

“Having these implants has been a lifesaver and a life-changer for me,” said McVey. “I’m now getting the nutrition I need. I’m eating when my wife has friends over, she prepares food. I eat everything that everyone else eats. I feel like a different person.”

If missing or failing teeth are keeping you from smiling, laughing or eating your favorite foods, dental implants may be just the solution to help you live your best life.

The experienced implant providers at Advanced Dental Implant Center of San Diego offer full mouth, teeth-in-a-day solutions for patients with severe bone loss, including zygomatic and pterygoid dental implants. They’re restoring smiles and changing lives.

