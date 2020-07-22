x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

programs

Shape up your finances with this Money-Saving Checklist

July is the perfect time to take a beat, examine spending, look for opportunities to save and conduct a mid-year financial checkup. Sponsored by Haven Life and Trust

If you're feeling anxious about your finances during this pandemic, you are not alone. In a recent study, 59 percent of those surveyed said that they had experienced financial setbacks, including layoffs, reduced hours and furloughs.

July is the perfect time to take a beat, examine spending, look for opportunities to save and conduct a mid-year financial checkup. Money-saving expert Andrea Woroch joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share valuable tips to save money, protect your loved ones and shape up your finances for the future. 

This segment sponsored by Haven Life and Trust & Will