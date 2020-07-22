Shape up your finances with this Money-Saving Checklist

July is the perfect time to take a beat, examine spending, look for opportunities to save and conduct a mid-year financial checkup. Sponsored by Haven Life and Trust

If you're feeling anxious about your finances during this pandemic, you are not alone. In a recent study, 59 percent of those surveyed said that they had experienced financial setbacks, including layoffs, reduced hours and furloughs.

July is the perfect time to take a beat, examine spending, look for opportunities to save and conduct a mid-year financial checkup. Money-saving expert Andrea Woroch joins our Laura Cavanaugh to share valuable tips to save money, protect your loved ones and shape up your finances for the future.