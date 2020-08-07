Foster Care’s New Reality: COVID-19 creates new challenges for kids, families

For those who want to make a difference, here are ways members of the community can step up to help. Sponsored by the County of San Diego HHSA.

Foster children face a number of obstacles during normal times, but this pandemic has stacked even more odds against them and their caregivers.

The virus has impacted weekly supervised visits, developmental therapy, court cases pending, even adoptions.

Resource parents help our county’s most vulnerable children. They play a critical role in helping build a bridge, providing a safe, supportive home for children who are unable to live with their birth parents due to neglect or substance abuse.

“San Diego needs more resource parents to take children in and work on reunification with them,” said Deb Stolz, President of the San Diego County Foster Parent Association and a foster/adoptive parent for the last 35 years. She joins our Laura Cavanaugh to talk about the challenges foster families face amid the pandemic as well as how you can help support our county's most vulnerable children.

For those who want to make a difference, Stolz explains the numerous ways members of the community can step up to help.

The county is in need of resource parents. People are also welcome to volunteer and donate their time, talent or treasure toward enrichment, from giving haircuts and dental cleanings to donating books, art supplies and toys. If you want to help, you can contact the San Diego County Foster Parent Association at (619) 579-4900.