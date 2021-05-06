Free hip and knee pain webinar

From taking a short walk to bending over to tie a shoe, chronic joint pain and stiffness can be debilitating. If you have arthritis of the hip or knee and haven’t experienced adequate results with medication or other conservative treatment options, joint replacement surgery may be an option for you. Dr. Jeremy McCandless, Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon with Sharp HealthCare joins our Laura Cavanaugh to discuss what you should consider if you’re thinking about joint replacement and the steps you can take to get back to enjoying the activities you love.