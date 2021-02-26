Frequent urination could be a sign of a condition that affects half of men by age 60

How Rezum water vapor therapy can help treat an enlarged prostate. Sponsored by Boston Scientific

Getting older is a part of life, but you don’t have to deal with the uncomfortable parts of aging. The American Urological Association reports that half of men by the age of 60 will suffer from a condition called BPH, also known as benign prostatic hyperplasia, and 90% of men by age 85 will experience this common condition. But the good news is that it is easily treatable. Board-Certified Urologist Dr. Scott Simon of La Jolla Urology joins our Laura Cavanaugh to explain what BPH is and the latest advancement in technology that can help.

Did you know that as men age, they have a higher chance of developing an enlarged prostate? The prostate organ in men surrounds the urethra, or the urinary tube. As it grows, it impinges or compresses the urethra and makes it difficult to urinate, causing significant and irritating symptoms. BPH sneaks up on a lot of men who soon realize they are having to use the restroom frequently and urgently, especially at night. Getting up once or twice at night to urinate becomes three or four times, which can become a nuisance and disrupts your sleep cycle.

Dr. Scott Simon has been using a minimally invasive, non-surgical office procedure to treat his patients with BPH. The procedure, called Rezum Water Vapor Therapy, is a solution that actually treats an enlarged prostate, not just the symptoms. Steam is injected into the prostate, where it kills the excess prostate tissue. The body then absorbs the tissue to open the urinary tube.

“The procedure was approved by the FDA in 2015 and is currently included in the American Urological Association’s guidelines for treatment of an enlarged prostate,” said Simon.

“Medications are really just a Band-Aid to the problem, whereas Rezum will actually treat the problem, the underlying issue of the blockage.”

Clinical studies support that Rezum Water Vapor Therapy relieves BPH symptoms safely and effectively, eliminating the need for BPH medications, while also preserving sexual function. It helps most men see symptom improvement within a few weeks. Patients are able to return to regular activities within just a few days after treatment. Rezum Water Vapor Therapy is covered by most commercial and Medicare plans.

Dr. Simon says it all comes down to a quality of life issue.

“For a lot of my patients, urinating controls their life. It shouldn’t. We have a lot of treatments to improve that,” said Simon. “Anyone out there who is suffering, see your urologist.”

