Freshen up your back to school looks, support Boys & Girls Clubs

Giving back is always in style. Sponsored by Forever 21/ BGCA

After a virtual learning season like no other, kids and parents have never been more ready to get back to school. Michelle Malin with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego and Denise Sanchez with Forever 21 join our Laura Cavanaugh to share an exciting and fashionable way to support our local youth and ensure they head back to school better than ever.

If retail therapy and giving back is your thing, from now until September 8, Forever 21 is donating $1 from the purchase of every graphic tee sold to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The campaign is national, from San Diego to New York, including every Forever 21 store and online at www.forever21.com

Shoppers can also round up their bill to the nearest dollar in-store or online to benefit BGCA.

“Our ‘80s band right now our hot,” said Denise Sanchez, District Sales Manager for Forever 21. “We have Madonna, we have Selena, Boys II Men. It’s across all generations. Not only that, our size inclusivity in our men’s shirts as well. We range in graphic tees for little ones too. We start at a size 2 and we go all the way to 14 in kids. There’s an assortment for everybody – from age 2 to 102.”

Over the past year, Forever 21 has raised more than $1 million dollars to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America. They are rallying fans to again raise another $1 million this back to school season.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego has been serving the community for the past 80 years. The clubs can be an essential support system during critical after-school hours, helping young people grow into well-rounded individuals. When school’s out, the clubs are in, helping to change lives and promote academic success, healthy lifestyle choices and character development. The clubs serve greater San Diego County, with 19 locations from National City to Borrego Springs. Registration is going on right now.

“We’re making a difference in their lives on a daily basis. We give parents peace of mind because while they’re working and earning a living, they know that their kids are safe, having fun and are learning and interacting with other kids,” said Michelle Malin, Senior Vice President for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego.

Learn more about how the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego are changing lives. To find out more, visit sdyouth.org.

BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF GREATER SAN DIEGO

ARE CHANGING LIVES

(858) 866-0591